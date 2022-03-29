Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

15-year-old among 149 people being investigated for suspected moneylending activities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

15-year-old among 149 people being investigated for suspected moneylending activities

15-year-old among 149 people being investigated for suspected moneylending activities

A customer withdraws Singapore dollar notes from an ATM. (File photo: AFP/Roslan RAHMAN)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
29 Mar 2022 05:45PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 05:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating 149 people aged between 15 and 70 who are suspected of being involved in unlicensed moneylending activities.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions conducted simultaneous islandwide raids between Mar 21 and 28, police said in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 29).

Preliminary investigations showed that one of the suspects had allegedly carried on a business of unlicensed moneylending.

Another 15 suspects had allegedly harassed the homes of debtors and 21 are believed to be runners who assisted in unlicensed moneylending businesses by carrying out automated teller machine (ATM) transfers.

The remaining 112 suspects are believed to have “opened bank accounts and provided their ATM cards, personal identification numbers and/or their Internet banking tokens to unlicensed moneylenders to facilitate their unlicensed moneylending”, they added.

Investigations against all suspects are ongoing.

A person whose bank account, ATM card, or Internet banking token is used to facilitate moneylending by an unlicensed moneylender is presumed to have assisted in carrying on the business of unlicensed moneylending.

Those convicted of doing so can be jailed for up to four years, fined between S$30,000 and S$300,000 and caned with up to six strokes.

Suspects convicted of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment can face up to five years in jail, fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000 and given three to six strokes of the cane.

Police also warned the public that unlicensed moneylenders are increasingly using text messages or online platforms to send unsolicited loan advertisements.

“Members of the public are reminded not to reply or respond to such advertisements and to report these messages as spam,” the police said.

They also urged the public to contact the police if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in unlicensed moneylending activities.

“The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in the unlicensed moneylending businesses, regardless of their roles, and ensure that they face the full brunt of the law,” they said.

“This includes taking action against those who open or give away their bank accounts to aid unlicensed moneylenders.”

Source: CNA/ga

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us