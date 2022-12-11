The secondary school student who flew a plane by himself – 8 days after his 15th birthday

PREPARING FOR TAKEOFF

Sitting in the cockpit proved “very different” from sitting in class or the flight simulator for Nikhil.

“In the seat, I was quite nervous. When you learn the theory (versus) when you go there, it’s quite a change. So when you fly the plane, it feels very different compared to what you expect,” he recalled.

“I expected it to be quite smooth; I didn’t really think much about the weather or the winds. I thought it was like playing a game, but it was not that simple. Sometimes the winds can be gusty, so your plane will be bumping up and down. It may be harder to control because you are getting resistance from the wind, so the plane might take awhile to receive your movements.”

But he was “a smart kid” so it was easy for flight instructors at SG Aviators Academy to teach him, they told CNA.

Nikhil is the youngest pilot to have flown solo under the school – and the school believes he is also the youngest from Singapore to have achieved the feat.

To help students internalise what they learn in flight school, lessons were “designed in a way to coincide with the (mainstream) school curriculum”, such as by helping them to understand why they learn science and mathematics, said the school’s principal, Captain Saravanan Sukomaran.

The simulator training then helps students practise their emergency procedures under all kinds of scenarios before they take to the skies, added Dr Ace Yip, a flight instructor at the school.

“For example, like engine fire or after takeoff, you have engine failure. … There’s a lot of things that you need to multitask along the way. You need to fly the aircraft, communicate with the tower and at the same time, make the decision on what to do next,” he said.

“We try to induce it into muscle memory. There’s really no time to think what you need to do next. You just know there’s this situation and where your hands need to go, where your legs need to go (for you to) fly the aircraft and get it back down safely.”

After all, as a pilot, “if you close your eyes, you need to know where the throttle is, where your elevator is and what you are doing”, added fellow flight instructor, Ms Nidhi Rathod.

Inevitably, students “take awhile to adjust and adapt”, but the initial stages of training are about “getting the right kind of picture”, Mr Yohan Kanesan pointed out.

“What you want to see in the simulator is the same in real life, like the gap between the horizon and the dashboard of the aircraft,” said the flight instructor who was by Nikhil’s side during the simulator training.

“We look to see if he’s doing the correct work cycle, because there’s always a flow on how we expect him to do. It makes it easier for him as well if he has the correct work cycle and the correct ‘picture’ also.”