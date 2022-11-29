16 Singaporean passengers injured after bus heading to Kuala Lumpur rams into truck

JASIN, Malacca: Sixteen Singaporean passengers of an express bus heading to Kuala Lumpur were injured when their bus rammed into the rear of a trailer along the North-South Expressway in Jasin on Monday (Nov 28).

The bus was carrying 27 passengers when it crashed into a trailer carrying recyclable materials, said, Azman Dawanan, an official from the Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Station.

The injured passengers were all Singaporeans, said Jasin district police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan.

He added that the express bus driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to crash into the trailer.

Images circulating online show that the bus involved in the accident is believed to belong Starmart Express.