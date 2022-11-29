Logo
16 Singaporean passengers injured after bus heading to Kuala Lumpur rams into truck
16 Singaporean passengers injured after bus heading to Kuala Lumpur rams into truck

A photo showing the damage to the bus after the accident. (Photo: Facebook/info.semasa)

29 Nov 2022 11:15AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 11:16AM)
JASIN, Malacca: Sixteen Singaporean passengers of an express bus heading to Kuala Lumpur were injured when their bus rammed into the rear of a trailer along the North-South Expressway in Jasin on Monday (Nov 28).

The bus was carrying 27 passengers when it crashed into a trailer carrying recyclable materials, said, Azman Dawanan, an official from the Jasin Bestari Fire and Rescue Station.

The injured passengers were all Singaporeans, said Jasin district police chief DSP Mispani Hamdan.

He added that the express bus driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to crash into the trailer.

Images circulating online show that the bus involved in the accident is believed to belong Starmart Express. 

A photo of the trailer truck involved in the accident. (Photo: Facebook/info.semasa)

There were no deaths or major injuries from the accident, with the injured passengers sustaining only minor injuries.

Azwan said the injured passengers were "given early treatment" for their injuries.

He said the station received an emergency call at 3.57am and a team comprising 17 personnel from the station was sent to the location of the accident.

CNA has contacted the Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Starmart Express for comment.

Source: Bernama/fh

