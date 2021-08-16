16-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest after COVID-19 jab recovering, undergoing rehabilitation: MOH

SINGAPORE: The 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest six days after receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine is “recovering steadily” and is undergoing inpatient rehabilitation, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Aug 16).

"He is making good progress and can perform his activities of daily living without assistance," said the ministry in a press release.

“He will likely be discharged in the coming weeks, but will likely require outpatient rehabilitation for some time before he can return to school and resume other activities," it added.

“The medical team will continue his treatment and monitor his condition.”

The teenager had received his first dose of vaccination on Jun 27. He collapsed at home on Jul 3 after weightlifting at the gym.

MOH said at the time that the boy trains with "very heavy weights which were above his body weight", adding that authorities will look into whether there was acute severe myocarditis, which is severe inflammation of the heart muscles affecting the heart function.

On Monday, MOH said medical investigations found that he had developed acute severe myocarditis which led to the cardiac arrest.

“The myocarditis was likely a serious adverse event arising from the COVID-19 vaccine he received, which might have been aggravated by his strenuous lifting of weights and his high consumption of caffeine through energy drinks and supplements,” the ministry added.