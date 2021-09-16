17 suspected members of unlawful societies arrested during raids on nightlife establishments

SINGAPORE: A total of 17 men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies following a series of islandwide operations at nightlife establishments, the police said on Thursday (Sep 16).

During the enforcement operations between Aug 20 and Sep 12, four food and beverage outlets were also found to have allegedly breached COVID-19 safe management measures.

The outlets are Beer Belly Lok Lok Bar at 11 Irving Place, Chips Cafe and Pub, Ocean Star Bar & Grill and Oh My Bistro at 9 Yio Chu Kang Road.

The joint operations involved police officers from the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven Police Land Divisions.

The police worked together with safe distancing enforcement officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Food Agency, Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Housing and Development Board.

Checks were conducted on 543 people. The 17 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies were aged between 15 and 57, police said.

Investigations against all 17 men are ongoing.