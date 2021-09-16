Logo
17 suspected members of unlawful societies arrested during raids on nightlife establishments
Singapore

Beer Belly Lok Lok Bar, located at 11 Irving Place, was among the outlets found breaching COVID-19 safe management measures during enforcement operations on nightlife establishments. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

16 Sep 2021 07:39PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 07:39PM)
SINGAPORE: A total of 17 men were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies following a series of islandwide operations at nightlife establishments, the police said on Thursday (Sep 16). 

During the enforcement operations between Aug 20 and Sep 12, four food and beverage outlets were also found to have allegedly breached COVID-19 safe management measures. 

The outlets are Beer Belly Lok Lok Bar at 11 Irving Place, Chips Cafe and Pub, Ocean Star Bar & Grill and Oh My Bistro at 9 Yio Chu Kang Road.

The joint operations involved police officers from the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven Police Land Divisions.

The police worked together with safe distancing enforcement officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Food Agency, Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Housing and Development Board.

Checks were conducted on 543 people. The 17 men arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies were aged between 15 and 57, police said.

Investigations against all 17 men are ongoing. 

Oh My Bistro, located at 9 Yio Chu Kang Road, was found to have allegedly breached COVID-19 safe management measures. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The police advised members of the public to “steer clear” of secret society activities and to immediately report those who engage in such activities.

Those found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society face a fine of up to S$5,000, up to three years' jail, or both. 

Those found guilty of not complying with COVID-19 safe management measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Source: CNA/ga(lz)

