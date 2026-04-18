17 HDB neighbourhoods across Singapore to be upgraded at cost of S$130 million

SINGAPORE: Seventeen Housing & Development Board (HDB) neighbourhoods across Singapore have been selected for upgrading works under the latest batch of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP), HDB said on Saturday (Apr 18).

Close to 20,000 households are expected to benefit from the upgrading, with more than S$130 million (US$102 million) set aside for these 17 projects selected by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and HDB.

Introduced in August 2007, the NRP focuses on improvements at the block and precinct levels tailored based on residents’ feedback, such as fitness trails connecting senior-centric amenities and wayfinding features along routes frequently used by seniors.

The works are fully funded by the government and implemented by the respective town councils, which will engage their own design consultants and building contractors as well as monitor the progress of the projects.

The NRP was originally for blocks built up to 1995, but in 2025, the programme was extended to include those built up to 1999.

Over S$1.6 billion has been set aside to fund 246 NRP projects nationwide since the programme’s introduction, covering about 315,500 households across the past 16 batches.

As of Mar 31, 2026, 141 projects benefitting about 199,000 households have been fully completed, HDB said, with works in progress for the remaining 105 projects.