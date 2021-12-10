17-year-old among 63 suspects arrested in CNB drugs bust

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old was among 63 suspected drug offenders arrested in a series of raids this week, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday (Dec 10).

The male teenager was the youngest person arrested during the three-day islandwide operation from Dec 8 to Dec 10.

The authorities also seized contraband with an estimated street value of more than S$70,500. The drugs seized included heroin, Ice, cannabis and ketamine.

One of the raids took place near Ang Mo Kio Street 22 on Dec 8, where a 59-year-old man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Along with various drug paraphernalia, 12 packets and 107 straws containing about 195g heroin were seized in a search of the area.

A 61-year-old man was later arrested in the same area for suspected drug abuse, said CNB.

In a separate raid that same day, CNB and police officers arrested a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman at a hotel room near Balestier Road.

Eleven packets containing about 54g of Ice, 13 blocks and four packets containing about 700g of cannabis, and one lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp were found in the room and seized, along with various drug paraphernalia and S$8,000 in cash.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were also later arrested in the same hotel in a related operation.

Thirteen packets containing about 149g of Ice, various drug paraphernalia and S$5,841 in cash were seized from the 26-year-old man.

Both men were later escorted to the hotel carpark for a search of their vehicles, said CNB.

Seven packets containing about 53g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle belonging to the 24-year-old man. A bundle containing about 34g of cannabis was also seized from the 26-year-old man's vehicle.

Other areas covered during the operation included Clementi, Hougang and Punggol.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing," said CNB.