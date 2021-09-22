19 people who gathered at a Balestier unit investigated for breaching safe distancing measures
SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 19 people for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures by gathering at a unit in Balestier to drink and play games.
In a news release on Wednesday (Sep 20), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a tip-off on Monday about a social gathering in a mixed-use commercial and residential building along Balestier Road.
"When officers arrived, they found 19 persons allegedly consuming alcohol, playing games such as darts and table soccer, and socialising within the unit," said SPF.
It added that liquor, a karaoke system, a pool table, a dart board and other entertainment items were found in the unit.
The police said they believe public entertainment and liquor were provided at the unit without a valid licence.
A 25-year-old man, one of the 19 people found, is thought to be operating the unit. He will also be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, the police said.
He could be fined up to S$20,000 for each offence of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence.
For breaching safe distancing measures, each member of the group could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.