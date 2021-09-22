19 people who gathered at a Balestier unit investigated for breaching safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating 19 people for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures by gathering at a unit in Balestier to drink and play games.

In a news release on Wednesday (Sep 20), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a tip-off on Monday about a social gathering in a mixed-use commercial and residential building along Balestier Road.

"When officers arrived, they found 19 persons allegedly consuming alcohol, playing games such as darts and table soccer, and socialising within the unit," said SPF.

It added that liquor, a karaoke system, a pool table, a dart board and other entertainment items were found in the unit.