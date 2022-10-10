19-year-old arrested for the suspected murder of his father at Yishun Avenue 4

SINGAPORE: The police on Monday (Oct 10) arrested a 19-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the murder of his 47-year-old father.

The police said in a statement that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Yishun Avenue 4 on Monday at about 7.05pm.

"Upon arrival, police found the 47-year-old man lying motionless outside the residential unit and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

"The 19-year-old man, who is the son of the 47-year-old man, was arrested at the scene," said the police.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with murder, they added.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty. Police investigations are ongoing.