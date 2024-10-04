October BTO launch offers 1,900 two-room Flexi flats; singles can buy such units at any location for the first time

SINGAPORE: About 1,900 two-room Flexi flats will be rolled out in October’s Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise, marking the first launch that singles can apply for such units at any location.

Previously, eligible singles could only buy new 2-room Flexi flats (of 99-year lease) if they were in non-mature estates.

However, it was announced last year that the Housing and Development Board (HDB) would no longer be categorising housing estates as mature or non-mature from the second half of 2024.

Instead, new flats will be classified Standard, Plus or Prime depending on their location and other attributes.

Under the new flat classification, eligible first-timer singles can apply for new 2-room Flexi flats across all locations.

“HDB will set aside up to 65 per cent of the non-senior 2-room Flexi flats in Standard, Plus and Prime projects in a BTO exercise for first-timer singles,” it said.

The upcoming October BTO exercise will see the launch of 1,902 two-room Flexi flats in 10 out of 15 BTO projects islandwide, in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Pasir Ris and Sengkang, according to HDB.

The first two BTO exercises of this year saw a total of 2,227 two-room Flexi flats rolled out in the non-mature estates.