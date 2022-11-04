31-year-old woman arrested for suspected murder of her father in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: The police on Friday (Nov 4) arrested a 31-year-old woman for her suspected involvement in the murder of her 67-year-old father in Sengkang.

The police said in a media release that they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Rivervale Drive on Friday at about 5.30am.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 67-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at scene," said the police.

The woman will be charged in court on Saturday with murder, an offence which carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also said it received a call for assistance at Block 190A Rivervale Drive on Friday at about 5.35am.

Four police vehicles and dozens of police officers were seen at the Sengkang Housing Board block on Friday morning.

A resident who identified himself as Mr Ghani said he saw police cars arriving at about 7.20am as he drove out of the car park to send his wife to work.