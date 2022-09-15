Two CNB officers found to have engaged in conspiracy to swap urine sample of suspected drug offender

SINGAPORE: Two Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers accused of being in a conspiracy to swap the urine sample of a man undergoing a drug test were found guilty by the State Courts on Thursday (Sep 15).

Staff Sergeant Abdul Rahman Kadir, 46, and Sergeant Muhammad Zuhairi Zainuri, 34, were each convicted of one count of intentionally obstructing the course of justice by engaging in a conspiracy to tamper with Maung Moe Min Oo's urine sample between Aug 15 and Aug 16, 2018.

A third CNB officer, Staff Sergeant Mohamed Hafiz Lan, who was part of the conspiracy had pleaded guilty and was handed one-and-a-half year's jail on Aug 3, 2020. Maung Moe Min Oo's case is still in its pre-trial conference stage.

Rahman and Zuhairi had claimed trial to the charge but were convicted on Thursday by District Judge Victor Yeo, who found that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt against both accused persons.

The judge did not find Rahman to be a credible witness and disbelieved his evidence that he was not paying attention to Maung Moe Min Oo during the urine test, and was instead occupied with his mobile phone.

Against Zuhairi, who had elected to remain silent in his defence, the judge agreed with the prosecution that an adverse inference be drawn for his "failure to provide an explanation for his conduct at the material time" in the face of "overwhelming evidence adduced at trial".