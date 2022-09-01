2 dead after car and bus collide at Woodlands junction

SINGAPORE: Two people died after an accident between a car and a Tower Transit bus at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 early on Thursday (Sep 1) morning.

A 32-year-old man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine others were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the accident at about 6.10am.

One was a 37-year-old bus driver and the other eight were bus passengers, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

One of the passengers, a 53-year-old woman, subsequently died in hospital.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

Videos shared with CNA show a yellow Honda Civic car with its front crumpled against the side of a Tower Transit bus, with two blue police tents next to the vehicles.

Tower Transit told CNA earlier that it was in the process of contacting the bus captain and the passengers to check on their well-being, and to assist with medical claims.

"The bus captain is in a stable condition and will be relieved of all duties while a police investigation is being conducted," said the bus operator.

Tower Transit also thanked members of the public who helped the bus captain and passengers, and expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased.