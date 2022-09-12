System outages at healthcare institutions caused by hardware failure, not lack of manpower: Janil Puthucheary

SINGAPORE: The two IT system outages at healthcare institutions last month and earlier this month were caused by failures of hardware devices in data centres, not a lack of manpower, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Monday (Sep 12).

Dr Puthucheary was responding to questions by MPs on the outages on Aug 27 and Sep 5.

Patients at some polyclinics had their appointments delayed or rescheduled in the Aug 27 incident, according to a report by the Straits Times.

Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Wu Meng (PAP-Jurong GRC) asked for a breakdown of the patients affected by the outage, its causes, and how the Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) compared against international healthcare institutions, while MP Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (PAP-Jalan Besar) asked for safeguards in place to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

Detailing the incidents, Dr Puthucheary said that both incidents had caused a "significant impact on operations".

"On both 27th August and 5th September, our affected public healthcare institutions activated their downtime procedures and business continuity plans to keep operations running using alternative systems and in some cases manual documentation.

"These business continuity plans are exercised regularly, and staff were able to switch processes to sustain operations during the outage. But they had to work doubly hard to keep healthcare operations running," said the Senior Minister of State.

In the earlier incident, the public healthcare monitoring systems detected IT network connectivity failures from 7am. The faults were rectified and systems restored by 10.45am the same day. In total, 26 IT applications, including electronic medical records, appointment, pharmacy and laboratory systems, were affected.

A total of 17 public healthcare institutions, including community hospitals, specialist outpatient clinics, and all polyclinics were impacted.

For the second incident on Sep 5, another fault occurred in the IT infrastructure at 10am. Partial functionality was restored from 1pm that day, while full functionality was only restored by 6pm the next day. The disruption affected eight public healthcare institutions and two out of three polyclinic groups, according to Dr Puthucheary.

Due to the outages, patients had longer waiting times of up to an hour at affected institutions and others had appointments rescheduled. There were also delays in dispensing medication.

"Fortunately, there was no compromise to urgent care services across the institutions during the IT disruptions. Nobody was turned away from the emergency departments, or denied urgent care," he said.