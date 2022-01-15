2 men arrested after alleged knife attack in Clementi

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon after an alleged knife attack in Clementi, the police said on Saturday (Jan 15).

At about 10.30am on Friday, the police were alerted to a stabbing incident at Block 413 Commonwealth Avenue West.

The victim was walking towards a multi-storey car park when two men approached him. One of the men was allegedly armed with a knife and attacked the victim from behind.

They then fled the scene, the police said in a news release.

The victim suffered a slash wound to his left arm and a stab wound to his back. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that this is believed to be a planned attack,” the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The two men, aged 26 and 28, were identified by the police and arrested on Friday.

They are set to be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted, they can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or any combination of the penalties.

Commander of Clementi Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Marc E, said: “The swift arrest was possible with the help of police cameras.

“The police will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law.”