More than 3,700 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized in Jurong

SINGAPORE: More than 3,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized in an operation near Corporation Drive in Jurong, the Singapore Customs said on Wednesday (Sep 7).

Singapore Customs said its officers conducted an operation on Monday at an industrial building near Corporation Drive, where they kept watch on a unit that two men had entered earlier.

As one of the men was exiting the building, the officers moved in to conduct a check.

A total of 3,744 cartons of contraband cigarettes were found wrapped in black trash bags. There were also 288 empty green baskets that were believed to have been used as cover loads for the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Both men, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi and a 24-year-old Singaporean, were arrested.