Two men to be charged over slashing at Depot Road coffee shop

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 18 and 21, will be charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 17) over a slashing at a coffee shop that left the victim with multiple injuries.

The attack took place around 9.35pm on Sunday along Depot Road, the police said in a news release early on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing two male assailants wielding long knives slashing and stabbing another man. The attackers then fled and disposed of their weapons before police officers arrived at the scene.

The 37-year-old victim, who was bleeding profusely from multiple lacerations and stab wounds on the head, neck, knee and chest, was taken to hospital.

An "extensive manhunt" subsequently traced them to a hotel in Sentosa where they were arrested at about 4.45pm a day after the attack, said the police.

Investigations revealed that both men, who had been released from the Reformative Training Centre, had allegedly cut their electronic tags to avoid tracking of their whereabouts.

A 30 cm-long knife used in the assault was also recovered in the vegetation near the crime scene.

The pair will be charged in court with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon and will be remanded for further investigations.

Three other men, aged 19 to 28, were also separately arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

Two of them, aged 20 and 28, are believed to have met up with the assailants after the incident. Investigations are ongoing to probe their alleged involvement in the incident, police added.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon could face life imprisonment, or a jail term of up to 15 years with a fine and caning.

Those found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society face up to three years' jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

The police advised members of the public to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against persons involved in secret society activities. Where necessary, the police may invoke the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act, that provides for the detention of anyone involved in criminal activities, including those who are involved in secret society activities, that threaten public safety, peace and good order," they added.