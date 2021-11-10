2 men charged over alleged bribe for false evidence

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 10) over an alleged bribe that was given to two other men as a reward for having them give false evidence in judicial proceedings.

Muraleindren Thoondy, 52, and Sinevigneshwaraneckman Many, 40, were charged with corruption, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release. The case had been referred to CPIB by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Muraleindren allegedly gave S$10,000 to two brothers, Santhiran Mayalagu and Surash Mayalagu, in August 2015, as a reward for them to give false evidence for judicial proceedings in a case he was involved in.

The evidence was in the form of statutory declarations, CPIB said.

In the same period, Sinevigneshwaraneckman was alleged to have abetted Muraleindren in corruptly giving the money to Santhiran and Surash.

Santhiran and Surash were each sentenced on Jan 16 to eight months’ jail for giving false evidence in their statutory declarations, CPIB added.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption,” it said.

“Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or to both.”