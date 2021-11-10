Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

2 men charged over alleged bribe for false evidence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

2 men charged over alleged bribe for false evidence

2 men charged over alleged bribe for false evidence

File photo of a gavel. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
10 Nov 2021 01:35PM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 01:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 10) over an alleged bribe that was given to two other men as a reward for having them give false evidence in judicial proceedings.

Muraleindren Thoondy, 52, and Sinevigneshwaraneckman Many, 40, were charged with corruption, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release. The case had been referred to CPIB by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Muraleindren allegedly gave S$10,000 to two brothers, Santhiran Mayalagu and Surash Mayalagu, in August 2015, as a reward for them to give false evidence for judicial proceedings in a case he was involved in.

The evidence was in the form of statutory declarations, CPIB said.

In the same period, Sinevigneshwaraneckman was alleged to have abetted Muraleindren in corruptly giving the money to Santhiran and Surash.

Santhiran and Surash were each sentenced on Jan 16 to eight months’ jail for giving false evidence in their statutory declarations, CPIB added.

“Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption,” it said.

“Any person who is convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment of up to five years or to both.”

Source: CNA/zl

Related Topics

crime CPIB

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us