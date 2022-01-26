2 men charged after 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Eunos raid

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged on Tuesday (Jan 25) after 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found inside a Eunos industrial building during a Singapore Customs raid over the weekend.

Singapore Customs officers had been keeping watch over the industrial building on Sunday and saw the two men enter a unit, the agency said on Wednesday.

Following which, officers identified themselves, raided the unit and found 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed in canvas bags.

The total duty and Goods and Services tax (GST) evaded amounted to S$68,320 and S$5,110 respectively.

The two Singaporean men are aged 41 and 60.