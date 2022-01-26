Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

2 men charged after 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Eunos raid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

2 men charged after 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Eunos raid

2 men charged after 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Eunos raid

Canvas bags containing duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the industrial unit. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

26 Jan 2022 10:19AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 10:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Two men were charged on Tuesday (Jan 25) after 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found inside a Eunos industrial building during a Singapore Customs raid over the weekend.

Singapore Customs officers had been keeping watch over the industrial building on Sunday and saw the two men enter a unit, the agency said on Wednesday.

Following which, officers identified themselves, raided the unit and found 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes packed in canvas bags.

The total duty and Goods and Services tax (GST) evaded amounted to S$68,320 and S$5,110 respectively.

The two Singaporean men are aged 41 and 60.

Canvas bags containing duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in the industrial unit. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act, said Singapore Customs.

Those convicted face up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or up to six years' jail.

Source: CNA/aj(ta)

Related Topics

Singapore Customs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us