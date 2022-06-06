Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Two men investigated for causing public alarm after shotgun-like object seen in online video
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Two men investigated for causing public alarm after shotgun-like object seen in online video

Two men investigated for causing public alarm after shotgun-like object seen in online video

Preliminary investigations revealed that the object was a toy gun. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

06 Jun 2022 11:01PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Two men are being investigated for causing public alarm after one of them was seen with an object resembling a shotgun in a video uploaded online, the police said on Monday (Jun 6). 

The police said they were made aware of the video on Saturday at around 10.10am. The footage showed an "unidentified man" holding an object that looked like a shotgun. 

Through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, Criminal Investigation Department and Woodlands Police Division officers identified the 19-year-old man in the video, as well as the 21-year-old man who posted the video. 

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the object was a toy gun," said police, adding that investigations are ongoing. 

Those who cause public alarm are liable for an offence punishable under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Source: CNA/fh(zl)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us