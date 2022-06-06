Two men investigated for causing public alarm after shotgun-like object seen in online video

SINGAPORE: Two men are being investigated for causing public alarm after one of them was seen with an object resembling a shotgun in a video uploaded online, the police said on Monday (Jun 6).

The police said they were made aware of the video on Saturday at around 10.10am. The footage showed an "unidentified man" holding an object that looked like a shotgun.

Through ground enquiries and follow-up investigations, Criminal Investigation Department and Woodlands Police Division officers identified the 19-year-old man in the video, as well as the 21-year-old man who posted the video.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the object was a toy gun," said police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Those who cause public alarm are liable for an offence punishable under the Protection from Harassment Act.