More than S$2 million worth of e-vaporisers and components seized in record haul

SINGAPORE: Thousands of electronic vaporisers and components worth more than S$2 million have been seized in a record haul after the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided a storage facility in Boon Lay.

Three people are also currently assisting with investigations, HSA said in a press release on Monday (Oct 25).

Acting on a tip-off, HSA said it raided the storage facility on Oct 11 and found 10,057 e-vaporisers, 48,822 assorted pods or e-vaporiser components, and 187 e-liquids.

All the confiscated items are worth a total of S$2,260,825.

The operation also disrupted the supply of e-vaporisers, which are illegal to buy, use or possess in Singapore, the authority added.