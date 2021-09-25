Passenger limits for taxis and private-hire cars as part of tighter COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Restrictions on group sizes which come into effect on Monday as part of tighter COVID-19 measures in Singapore will also apply to passengers in taxis and private hire cars, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday (Sep 25).

“Passengers from different households are required to keep to the two passenger-limit when travelling in taxis and private-hire cars,” said LTA.

“However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or private-hire car if they all live in the same household. For example, a parent can travel with his/her two children if they live together.”