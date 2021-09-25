Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Passenger limits for taxis and private-hire cars as part of tighter COVID-19 measures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Passenger limits for taxis and private-hire cars as part of tighter COVID-19 measures

Passenger limits for taxis and private-hire cars as part of tighter COVID-19 measures
Taxis wait in line along Battery Road in the Central Business District of Singapore. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
25 Sep 2021 01:33PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2021 01:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Restrictions on group sizes which come into effect on Monday as part of tighter COVID-19 measures in Singapore will also apply to passengers in taxis and private hire cars, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Saturday (Sep 25). 

“Passengers from different households are required to keep to the two passenger-limit when travelling in taxis and private-hire cars,” said LTA.

“However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or private-hire car if they all live in the same household. For example, a parent can travel with his/her two children if they live together.”

Related:

LTA also announced that all forms of car pooling services will be suspended.

“These include services such as GrabHitch and RydePool, which involve drivers receiving payment for ferrying passengers while en-route to their destination,” it said.

“Social car pooling trips are only permitted among friends or colleagues if the prevailing permissible group size of two people is adhered to.”

LTA added: “Commuters are strongly encouraged to use taxis and private hire cars booked through licensed ride-hail operators.

“Members of the public who come across individuals providing illegal car pooling services should notify LTA through the OneMotoring portal using the e-service, Report Vehicle-Related Offences.”

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced the group size limit for dining-in at regular food and beverage outlets will be reduced to two vaccinated people from Monday, while the cap on social gatherings will also be reduced.

This comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore in recent weeks.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/rw(jt)

Related Topics

taxis transport COVID-19 MOH LTA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us