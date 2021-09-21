2 spa owners charged over masseuses providing sex services

SINGAPORE: Two owners of separate spa and massage establishments were charged in court on Tuesday (Sep 21) with failing to ensure their employees did not offer sexual services to customers.

Jimmy Chew Choon Kwok, 37, was given two charges under the Massage Establishments Rules over the conduct of three female employees at W Wellness Spa at 100 Turf Club Road in April and August this year.

According to charge sheets for Chew, one masseuse offered a masturbation service for an additional S$50 to a male customer at 5.48pm on Apr 20.

At about 3.25pm on Aug 10, another masseuse offered to masturbate another male customer for an extra S$50.

On that same day, a third masseuse offered multiple sexual services to a customer: Masturbation services for an additional S$55 and "French kissing" for an extra S$50.

Chew is set to plead guilty next month.

Separately, 48-year-old Koh Chi Yuan was given one charge of failing to ensure his employee did not provide sexual services at Palace Spa along River Valley Road in August.

Koh's employee allegedly provided multiple sexual services to a customer on Aug 3, including: A "glass service" naked massage for S$100, oral sex for S$150, "full service" sexual intercourse for S$200 and masturbation services for S$50.

Koh is set to plead guilty in November.

For each charge of failing to ensure their employees did not provide sexual services at the massage parlours, the men could be fined up to S$5,000 for the first offence. If they are repeat offenders, they can be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.