SINGAPORE: Two missing teenage girls missing have been "located", the police said in an update on Tuesday (Nov 23).

Police issued an appeal for information on Nov 21 on the whereabouts of Nur Atiqah Mohd Nizam, 19, and Nurain Abdullah, 18. They were last seen near Springleaf Avenue at about 8.15pm on Nov 11.

The police did not give details on when or where the girls were located. CNA has asked the police for more information.