2 women to be charged for suspected involvement in love scams

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 55 and 60, will be charged in court on Thursday (Mar 10) for their suspected involvement in two separate series of Internet love scams, police said on Wednesday.
In the first case, police received two separate reports from scam victims.
“Investigations revealed that the victims befriended unknown persons on a social media platform,” police said in a news release.
“The victims were told by these unknown persons that they had encountered payment issues and urgently needed the victims’ assistance to transfer money to them.”
They then transferred a total of S$6,800 to two local beneficiary accounts that belonged to the same account holder.
“They then realised that they had been cheated when they were instructed to make further payments,” police said, adding that the victims subsequently lodged a police report.
In the second case, investigations found that the victim befriended a man through a social media platform. The man claimed he had sent a parcel to Singapore and needed the victim’s help to retrieve it.
“The victim was subsequently notified by unknown scammers to transfer various payments for delivery, storage, insurance fees and custom clearance fees for the parcel to be released,” police said.
She transferred a total of S$10,000 through several transactions to a local beneficiary bank account, they added.
She realised she had been cheated when she was told to make further payments, and then subsequently lodged a police report.
Police found other love scam victims who had transferred various amounts to the same bank account, as well as to another three bank accounts belonging to the same account holder.
The 60-year-old woman will be charged with cheating, as well as an unauthorised access to computer materials under the Computer Misuse Act. If found guilty of cheating, she could be jailed up to three years, fined, or both. For unauthorised access to computer materials, she could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to two years, or both.
Meanwhile, the 55-year-old woman will be charged with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct. If found guilty, she could be fined S$500,000, jailed up to 10 years or both.