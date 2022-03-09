2 women to be charged for suspected involvement in love scams

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 55 and 60, will be charged in court on Thursday (Mar 10) for their suspected involvement in two separate series of Internet love scams, police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, police received two separate reports from scam victims.

“Investigations revealed that the victims befriended unknown persons on a social media platform,” police said in a news release.

“The victims were told by these unknown persons that they had encountered payment issues and urgently needed the victims’ assistance to transfer money to them.”

They then transferred a total of S$6,800 to two local beneficiary accounts that belonged to the same account holder.

“They then realised that they had been cheated when they were instructed to make further payments,” police said, adding that the victims subsequently lodged a police report.