Singapore

2-year-old girl dies after van hits her in Woodlands; father arrested for careless driving causing death
Singapore

2-year-old girl dies after van hits her in Woodlands; father arrested for careless driving causing death

2-year-old girl dies after van hits her in Woodlands; father arrested for careless driving causing death

A screengrab of a video of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page. (Image: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante-SGRV)

14 Mar 2023 04:41PM
SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old driver was arrested on Monday (Mar 13) for careless driving causing death after a two-year-old girl was killed in a traffic accident in Woodlands.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and three pedestrians at Block 326 Woodlands Street 32 on Mar 13 at about 2.40pm.

All three pedestrians - a two-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman - were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. 

The girl was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she later died. 

A 33-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death. 

CNA understands that the driver was the toddler's father. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Source: CNA/lk(sn)

