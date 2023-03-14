2-year-old girl dies after van hits her in Woodlands; father arrested for careless driving causing death

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old driver was arrested on Monday (Mar 13) for careless driving causing death after a two-year-old girl was killed in a traffic accident in Woodlands.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and three pedestrians at Block 326 Woodlands Street 32 on Mar 13 at about 2.40pm.

All three pedestrians - a two-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman - were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The girl was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where she later died.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing death.

CNA understands that the driver was the toddler's father.

Police investigations are ongoing.