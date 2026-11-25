Singapore’s rule of law balances individual rights with collective needs: Chief Justice
Marking 200 years of Singapore’s rule of law, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said the courts must respect the government's mandate to make complex policy decisions, while ensuring executive powers stay within legal bounds.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's legal system rests on a model that balances individual rights with collective needs, requiring each branch of government to “stay within its lane” while engaging in “constitutional dialogue” with one another, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said on Wednesday (Nov 25).
"A strong executive is not free from legal constraint," said the 64-year-old.
"Institutional restraint on the part of the judiciary does not amount to judicial abdication. The courts remain responsible for ensuring that executive power is exercised within its lawful bounds."
Delivering the keynote address at the Global Rule of Law Conference, Chief Justice Menon spoke to an audience of chief justices, judges, lawyers and scholars from more than 20 jurisdictions as part of the Singapore judiciary's bicentennial celebrations, marking 200 years of the rule of law in the island nation.
This year marks two centuries since the Second Charter of Justice 1826, which established the modern legal and judicial system in Singapore.
In his speech, the outgoing chief justice, who is due to retire in Feb 2027, spoke about how Singapore’s historical circumstances, including the challenges of economic survival, political stability and social cohesion, shaped its understanding of the rule of law.
Singapore’s concept of the rule of law is grounded in fundamental safeguards, such as legal limits on state power and a strong, independent and impartial judiciary, he said.
To this end, the courts are responsible for interpreting and applying the law, and for ensuring that public power is exercised within legal limits.
"But the courts must also recognise that some issues, particularly those involving complex questions of policy and the balancing of competing social interests, are properly entrusted to the political branches," he said.
"Equally, authoritative judicial determinations must be respected by those branches. The rule of law depends on both sides of that equation."
HOW THE JUDICIARY WORKS WITH THE EXECUTIVE
On the relationship between the branches of state, Chief Justice Menon said one feature of Singapore's constitutional arrangement has been a strong executive. This refers to the President and the Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, as well as the ministries and statutory boards they lead.
The Chief Justice said this must be understood against the circumstances of Singapore's nation-building, as the government had to confront serious problems after independence including corruption, secret societies and threats to public order.
The situation called for a strong and effective executive capable of acting decisively in the interests of the community, with Singapore's ability to attract trade and foreign investment depending heavily on confidence in the stability, integrity and effectiveness of Singapore's institutions, he said.
"Many of the choices required to address such challenges are primarily entrusted to the political branches, and for good reason," said Chief Justice Menon.
"They involve difficult judgments about how competing individual and collective interests should be reconciled."
He said the political branches possess the democratic mandate to make choices on behalf of the people and have access to tools of government needed to assess complex questions of policy.
"For these reasons, the courts have repeatedly recognised that judicial review is concerned principally with legality and that they should not substitute their own views on such matters for those of the political branches," he said.
Pointing to Singapore's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Justice said the government had to respond rapidly to a public health crisis of exceptional magnitude and to make difficult judgments about the balance between individual freedom and collective welfare.
"Among the measures adopted were policies intended to encourage vaccination, including differentiated workplace and healthcare measures affecting those who remained unvaccinated by choice. These were challenged by way of judicial review," he said.
The court dismissed the application, recognising the breadth of executive discretion and expertise involved in responding to a public health emergency, emphasising that it was not the court's role to reassess the merits of those policies.
CONSTITUTIONAL DIALOGUE BETWEEN BRANCHES OF GOVERNMENT
On how the courts are responsible for ensuring that the executive exercise their powers within lawful bounds, Chief Justice Menon used the power of clemency - the power to pardon an offender or reduce his sentence - as an example.
Although the merits of a clemency decision are entrusted to the executive, the courts have held that the power remains subject to legal control.
For example, it cannot be exercised for an extraneous purpose or in contravention of constitutional rights or procedural safeguards.
"The underlying principle is that the branches of state work best when each stays within its lane and is afforded the greatest latitude within it," said Chief Justice Menon.
"And respecting those boundaries does not prevent constitutional dialogue between branches."
He meant that a decision by one institution may prompt another to respond within its own constitutional role.
The Chief Justice's speech comes after the government proposed legal changes for reformative training or jail to be the default sentencing options for young offenders convicted of scam-related offences.
At the time, the government disagreed with a September High Court ruling by a panel of judges that included Chief Justice Menon that said reformative training or imprisonment should not be the default sentence in such a situation.
Senior Minister K Shanmugam told parliament: "This is not the time to go soft."
While the Chief Justice did not refer to this case in his speech on Wednesday, he gave other examples of how one branch’s decision prompted another to respond.
In the Court of Appeal's decision for the case of Tan Seet Eng, also known as Dan Tan, the Chief Justice described how matters unfolded as "constitutional dialogue" in practice.
Mr Tan, the alleged leader and financier of a global football match-fixing syndicate, had been detained without trial by order of the home affairs minister. This was on the basis that Mr Tan's detention was in the interests of public safety, peace and good order.
The Court of Appeal set aside the minister's order, holding that the law permitted detention only where the person being detained committed acts that were harmful in Singapore. The grounds provided did not establish whether or how Mr Tan's activities bore on public safety, peace and good order.
Chief Justice Menon said the consequences of the decision extended beyond Mr Tan himself.
He was subsequently detained under a fresh order specifying the relevant harm in Singapore, and the Ministry of Home Affairs also reviewed other detentions and released three other detainees although no court had ordered their release.
The Chief Justice's second example was Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised acts of "gross indecency" between two men.
It was extensively debated in parliament in 2007 and "the political compromise" that emerged was to leave the provision on the statute book but not enforce it proactively.
The compromise was taken as an important part of the legal context by the Court of Appeal when the provision was challenged in the case of Tan Seng Kee.
The Attorney-General later advised the government that there was a significant risk that Section 377A would be struck down in a future challenge, based on observations by the court.
The government then undertook extensive consultations with affected groups before deciding to repeal the provision.
"The work of one branch thus informed the response of another, even as each remained within its proper constitutional sphere," said the Chief Justice.
INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS VERSUS COLLECTIVE NEEDS
This balance - where individual liberties are protected alongside the need for social stability and good governance - is central to what Chief Justice Menon described as Singapore's communitarian conception of the rule of law.
Rather than treating “rights as trumps”, he noted Singapore's model places greater weight on the wider social context in which those rights are exercised.
Although the Constitution lists fundamental liberties, such as the right to freedom of speech and the right to practise one's religion, these rights are not absolute.
Instead, they are protected within a constitutional framework that recognises the conditions needed for an ordered, cohesive society, added the Chief Justice.
He referred to previous cases where the courts found that individual rights are not unfettered but may have to yield to the wider community's interests, that religious beliefs ought to be protected but actions flowing from them must conform with the law on public order and social protection, and that false speech may not be protected.
Chief Justice Menon said the rule of law requires safeguards or it risks becoming "rule by law", where the law becomes an instrument of power rather than a constraint on it.
Singapore's legal framework is also designed to prevent divisions from taking root in Singapore, where racial, religious and cultural diversity is central to its identity, he added.
The rule of law applies in social and economic dimensions too, he said, pointing to how Singapore has distinctive measures to secure minority representation, such as the Group Representation Constituency system that helped secure minority representation in the legislature.
The reserved presidency also provides that a presidential election is reserved for candidates from a particular community under certain conditions, while the Presidential Council for Minority Rights scrutinises Bills for provisions that discriminate against racial or religious minorities.
Chief Justice Menon also spoke about how a foreign jurist approached him once and shared "a most unfavourable view" of Singapore's commitment to the rule of law, including what they thought was "unconscionable limitations of free speech and other individual rights".
"I have travelled the world over in the course of my tenure as Chief Justice, and that was the first, and I believe, the only time I was addressed in that way," he said.
He responded that if he had a daughter, and if she wanted to go out for a run in the middle of the night, he would not lose any sleep.
"But when I visited the country that the jurist hails from, I was under strict instructions not to step out of my hotel without an armed escort. From where I sit, I said, I think I have more freedom than you," said Chief Justice Menon, to laughter from the audience.
He later cited a 2025 Gallup report where 98 per cent of Singapore's residents said they felt safe walking alone at night, adding that "it's not only me and my imaginary daughter".
In closing, Chief Justice Menon said the rule of law was never an abstract ideal or luxury for Singapore but fundamental to its survival and success, as it remains today.
"Each generation must build it anew. And that, I hope, is what this conference will help us to do: to reflect together on how the rule of law can sustain our societies, support prosperity and meet the challenges of a changing world," he said.
"Through our conversations over these few days, and perhaps beyond, we can do more than celebrate what the rule of law has achieved. We can also help secure what it can make possible for the generations to come."