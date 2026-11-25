The situation called for a strong and effective executive capable of acting decisively in the interests of the community, with Singapore's ability to attract trade and foreign investment depending heavily on confidence in the stability, integrity and effectiveness of Singapore's institutions, he said.

"Many of the choices required to address such challenges are primarily entrusted to the political branches, and for good reason," said Chief Justice Menon.

"They involve difficult judgments about how competing individual and collective interests should be reconciled."

He said the political branches possess the democratic mandate to make choices on behalf of the people and have access to tools of government needed to assess complex questions of policy.

"For these reasons, the courts have repeatedly recognised that judicial review is concerned principally with legality and that they should not substitute their own views on such matters for those of the political branches," he said.

Pointing to Singapore's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Justice said the government had to respond rapidly to a public health crisis of exceptional magnitude and to make difficult judgments about the balance between individual freedom and collective welfare.

"Among the measures adopted were policies intended to encourage vaccination, including differentiated workplace and healthcare measures affecting those who remained unvaccinated by choice. These were challenged by way of judicial review," he said.

The court dismissed the application, recognising the breadth of executive discretion and expertise involved in responding to a public health emergency, emphasising that it was not the court's role to reassess the merits of those policies.

CONSTITUTIONAL DIALOGUE BETWEEN BRANCHES OF GOVERNMENT

On how the courts are responsible for ensuring that the executive exercise their powers within lawful bounds, Chief Justice Menon used the power of clemency - the power to pardon an offender or reduce his sentence - as an example.

Although the merits of a clemency decision are entrusted to the executive, the courts have held that the power remains subject to legal control.

For example, it cannot be exercised for an extraneous purpose or in contravention of constitutional rights or procedural safeguards.

"The underlying principle is that the branches of state work best when each stays within its lane and is afforded the greatest latitude within it," said Chief Justice Menon.

"And respecting those boundaries does not prevent constitutional dialogue between branches."

He meant that a decision by one institution may prompt another to respond within its own constitutional role.

The Chief Justice's speech comes after the government proposed legal changes for reformative training or jail to be the default sentencing options for young offenders convicted of scam-related offences.

At the time, the government disagreed with a September High Court ruling by a panel of judges that included Chief Justice Menon that said reformative training or imprisonment should not be the default sentence in such a situation.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam told parliament: "This is not the time to go soft."

While the Chief Justice did not refer to this case in his speech on Wednesday, he gave other examples of how one branch’s decision prompted another to respond.

In the Court of Appeal's decision for the case of Tan Seet Eng, also known as Dan Tan, the Chief Justice described how matters unfolded as "constitutional dialogue" in practice.

Mr Tan, the alleged leader and financier of a global football match-fixing syndicate, had been detained without trial by order of the home affairs minister. This was on the basis that Mr Tan's detention was in the interests of public safety, peace and good order.

The Court of Appeal set aside the minister's order, holding that the law permitted detention only where the person being detained committed acts that were harmful in Singapore. The grounds provided did not establish whether or how Mr Tan's activities bore on public safety, peace and good order.

Chief Justice Menon said the consequences of the decision extended beyond Mr Tan himself.

He was subsequently detained under a fresh order specifying the relevant harm in Singapore, and the Ministry of Home Affairs also reviewed other detentions and released three other detainees although no court had ordered their release.

The Chief Justice's second example was Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised acts of "gross indecency" between two men.

It was extensively debated in parliament in 2007 and "the political compromise" that emerged was to leave the provision on the statute book but not enforce it proactively.

The compromise was taken as an important part of the legal context by the Court of Appeal when the provision was challenged in the case of Tan Seng Kee.

The Attorney-General later advised the government that there was a significant risk that Section 377A would be struck down in a future challenge, based on observations by the court.

The government then undertook extensive consultations with affected groups before deciding to repeal the provision.

"The work of one branch thus informed the response of another, even as each remained within its proper constitutional sphere," said the Chief Justice.

INDIVIDUAL RIGHTS VERSUS COLLECTIVE NEEDS

This balance - where individual liberties are protected alongside the need for social stability and good governance - is central to what Chief Justice Menon described as Singapore's communitarian conception of the rule of law.

Rather than treating “rights as trumps”, he noted Singapore's model places greater weight on the wider social context in which those rights are exercised.

Although the Constitution lists fundamental liberties, such as the right to freedom of speech and the right to practise one's religion, these rights are not absolute.

Instead, they are protected within a constitutional framework that recognises the conditions needed for an ordered, cohesive society, added the Chief Justice.

He referred to previous cases where the courts found that individual rights are not unfettered but may have to yield to the wider community's interests, that religious beliefs ought to be protected but actions flowing from them must conform with the law on public order and social protection, and that false speech may not be protected.

Chief Justice Menon said the rule of law requires safeguards or it risks becoming "rule by law", where the law becomes an instrument of power rather than a constraint on it.

Singapore's legal framework is also designed to prevent divisions from taking root in Singapore, where racial, religious and cultural diversity is central to its identity, he added.

The rule of law applies in social and economic dimensions too, he said, pointing to how Singapore has distinctive measures to secure minority representation, such as the Group Representation Constituency system that helped secure minority representation in the legislature.

The reserved presidency also provides that a presidential election is reserved for candidates from a particular community under certain conditions, while the Presidential Council for Minority Rights scrutinises Bills for provisions that discriminate against racial or religious minorities.