Car dealers expect business to be hit as customers hold back purchases in anticipation of more COEs

SINGAPORE: The planned injection of up to 20,000 Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) could hurt their business in the short term as customers adopt a wait-and-see attitude with their purchases, car dealers said.

The dealers said customers are anticipating car prices to fall with the additional COEs, which will be spread across all vehicle categories over the next few years starting February 2025.

The dealers also called for more clarity on when these COEs will be added and how they will be distributed among different categories.

The move to inject additional COEs, the first in over 20 years, is being made because of the upcoming implemention of ERP 2.0, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Oct 29).

The ERP 2.0 system will have virtual gantries that can better manage traffic congestion.

Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of diversified motor group Prime, said car buyers will hold back on their purchases in hopes that COE prices tumble.

“You won’t be paying S$115,000 (US$87,000) to buy a Category B car ... of course, some of the car buyers will adopt a wait-and-see attitude,” he said. Category B covers cars that are larger and more powerful, with the COE premium reaching a high of S$116,002 this year.

Mr Benjamin Loo, chief operating officer of Cartimes Automobile, said he likewise expects business to be hit.

“We might face a short-term slowdown where people are just fearful that they are buying cars at a super high price,” he said.