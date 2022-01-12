O-Level results: 85.6% score at least 5 passes, up from previous year

SINGAPORE: About 85.6 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the 2021 GCE O-Level examinations, just above the previous year’s record of 85.4 per cent.

Of the 23,555 candidates who sat for the examinations last year, 20,152 had five or more O-Level passes, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Students collected their results from their secondary schools on Wednesday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements were made for school candidates to receive their results in classrooms, similar to 2021's arrangement.

Only school candidates collecting their results were allowed entry into the school premises, with safe management measures in place.

The proportion of students that passed at least three subjects dipped to 96.4 per cent from 96.8 per cent in 2020, while the proportion of students that passed at least one subject edged down to 99.8 from 99.9 per cent.

JOINT ADMISSIONS EXERCISE

Students who want to apply to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) using their examination results.

The JAE-Internet System will be open to students from 3pm on Wednesday to 4pm on Jan 17 for students to submit their course choices, said MOE and SEAB.

Eligible school candidates who collected their results in person on Wednesday would have received a form with their O-Level examination results, the courses they are eligible to apply for under the JAE, and their personal password to access the Internet system.

Private candidates will receive their form by post.

All candidates can access their results online via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) Candidates Portal.

Candidates eligible for JAE may also download a copy of their form from the JAE-Internet System (JAE-IS) using Singpass during the registration period.