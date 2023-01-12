O-Level results: 86.2% score at least 5 passes, higher than the previous year

SINGAPORE: About 86.2 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the 2022 GCE O-Level examinations, higher than the previous year’s mark of 85.6 per cent.
Of the 23,684 candidates who sat for the examinations last year, 20,406 had five or more O-Level passes, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Thursday (Jan 12).
Students collected their results from their secondary schools on Thursday.
The proportion of students that passed at least three subjects rose slightly to 96.6 from 96.4 per cent in 2021, while the proportion of students that passed at least one subject remained at 99.8 per cent.
JOINT ADMISSIONS EXERCISE
Students who want to apply to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so via the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).
The JAE-Internet System is available until 4pm on Jan 17 for students to submit their course choices, said MOE and SEAB.
Eligible school candidates who collected their results in person would have received a form with their O-Level examination results, the courses they are eligible to apply for under the JAE, and their personal password to access the system.
Private candidates will receive their form by post.
Candidates eligible for JAE may also download a copy of their form from the JAE-Internet System using Singpass during the registration period.