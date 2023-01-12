O-Level results: 86.2% score at least 5 passes, higher than the previous year

SINGAPORE: About 86.2 per cent of students scored at least five passes at the 2022 GCE O-Level examinations, higher than the previous year’s mark of 85.6 per cent.

Of the 23,684 candidates who sat for the examinations last year, 20,406 had five or more O-Level passes, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Thursday (Jan 12).

Students collected their results from their secondary schools on Thursday.

The proportion of students that passed at least three subjects rose slightly to 96.6 from 96.4 per cent in 2021, while the proportion of students that passed at least one subject remained at 99.8 per cent.