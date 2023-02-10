A-Level results to be released on Feb 17

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2022 GCE A-Level examinations will be released at 2.30pm on Feb 17, with students collecting their results in school.

Parents or guardians may accompany their child or ward to school to collect their results, should they wish to, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint release on Friday (Feb 10).

Last year, only candidates collecting their results were allowed into school premises due to COVID-19 safe management measures in place.

School candidates who are unwell should exercise social responsibility, MOE and SEAB said.

They may access their results online via the SEAB candidates portal from 3.15pm on the same day until 11.59pm on Mar 3.

School candidates can use their Singpass account to access the portal, while international students will receive a system-generated username via email on Feb 14.

Candidates can also appoint a proxy to do collect their results on their behalf. Proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for the school's verification.

Students can contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy, or if they have not received their system-generated username for the online portal, MOE and SEAB added.

Private candidates can use their Singpass account to get their results online from the SEAB candidates portal from 3.15pm on Feb 17 as well. Those who are not eligible for Singpass can view their results using the account they have created during registration.

Hardcopy results will also be mailed on the same day to private candidates at the address they provided during registration.

Students who wish to apply for admissions and/or scholarships to autonomous universities should submit their applications online. There is no need to submit a hard copy of the A-Level certificates, the authorities said.

They can go to MOE's CourseFinder website to check the courses offered in these universities.

More information on the universities’ admissions processes can be found on their respective websites, and applicants can approach them directly for further clarifications.

Students looking for guidance on their education options can approach their teachers or Education and Career Guidance counsellors supporting their schools. They can also refer to the MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the education options and career pathways available to them.