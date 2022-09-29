One more long weekend in 2023 after revised date for Vesak Day

SINGAPORE: There will be a total of seven long public holiday weekends next year, up from six, following a revision to the date for Vesak Day which will now fall on a Friday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (Sep 29) said that it has gazetted Jun 2, 2023 as the new public holiday for Vesak Day following the Singapore Buddhist Federation's (SBF) announcement on the revised date. The previously announced date for Vesak Day was Jun 3, which is a Saturday.

In a statement on its website, SBF said that it had earlier advised the Manpower Ministry on the Jun 3 date for Vesak Day, as determined in reference to the Standard Chinese-Western Multi-Year Almanac.

"Upon receiving feedback from members of the public, we have verified the date against other Chinese almanacs and have established that based on the Mahayana tradition, the date of Vesak Day 2023 shall fall on Jun 3, 2023 which coincides with the 15th day of the Fourth Lunar Month," said SBF.

The Federation apologised for any inconvenience caused and said that it would conduct additional checks and verifications in future to prevent similar occurrences.

LONG WEEKENDS

Eight public holidays next year fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday.

As Chinese New Year falls on consecutive days on Sunday, Jan 22 and Monday, Jan 23 next year, they will be part of a single long weekend of four days. Jan 24, a Tuesday, will also be a public holiday.

Three public holidays fall on a Sunday:

- New Year's Day (Jan 1)

- First day of Chinese New Year (Jan 22)

- Deepavali (Nov 12)

Three public holidays fall on a Monday:

- Second day of Chinese New Year (Jan 23)

- Labour Day (May 1)

- Christmas Day (Dec 25)

Two public holidays falls on a Friday:

- Good Friday (Apr 7)

- Vesak Day (Jun 2)

The other public holidays are:

- Hari Raya Puasa (Saturday, Apr 22)

- Hari Raya Haji (Thursday, Jun 29)

- National Day (Wednesday, Aug 9)