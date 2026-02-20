A-Level results to be released on Feb 27

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2025 GCE A-Level examinations will be released on Feb 27 at 2.30pm, with students receiving their results from their schools.

Details on the collection will be shared by the respective schools, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint release on Friday (Feb 20).

School candidates who are unable to collect their results in person can access their results online via the SEAB candidates portal from 3.15pm on the same day until 11pm on Mar 13.

Those who are eligible for Singpass can use their account to access the portal. School candidates who are international students will receive their system-generated username via email from Feb 25.

Students can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results on their behalf from the school, MOE and SEAB said. Proxies must produce relevant documents for the school’s verification when doing so.

School candidates may also contact their schools for assistance if they are unable to appoint a proxy.

Private candidates who are eligible for Singpass can also get their results online via the SEAB candidates portal from 3.15pm on Feb 27 as well. Those not eligible for Singpass can view their results using the account they created during exam registration.

Students who wish to apply for admissions or scholarships to autonomous universities should submit their applications online via the respective institutions' websites. There is no need to submit a hard copy of the A-Level certificates, the authorities said.

They can find more information on the institutions’ websites and approach the universities directly for further clarification.

Students who would like guidance on their education pathways can approach their teachers or the Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors supporting their schools.

They can also make an ECG counselling appointment for online or phone counselling. This service will be available from Feb 23 to Mar 19, from 9am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Additionally, students can refer to MOE’s CourseFinder or the MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the range of education and career pathways available to them, to make informed decisions about their next steps.