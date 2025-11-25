PSLE results: 98.5% of students can progress to secondary school

SINGAPORE: The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results released at 11am on Tuesday (Nov 25) showed that 98.5 per cent of Primary 6 students who sat for it made it to secondary school.

A total of 37,926 Primary 6 students sat for the PSLE this year, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

Under Full Subject-Based Banding, students who are eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 may take the English language, mother tongue languages, mathematics, and science subjects at a more demanding level from Secondary 1 based on their Achievement Level (AL) scores for the respective subject.

Students who scored AL 5 or better for a PSLE Standard subject can take the subject at G3 or G2.

Those who scored AL 6 for a PSLE Standard subject or AL A for a PSLE Foundation subject can take the subject at G2.

About 65 per cent of the 2025 Primary 6 cohort eligible for Posting Groups 1 and 2 can take at least one subject at a more demanding level.

This is comparable to the previous year’s cohort, SEAB and MOE said.

Candidates who did not qualify for entry to secondary school can choose to retake the PSLE next year.

They may also choose to apply to Assumption Pathway School and NorthLight School, which offer "customised programmes with a more experiential and hands-on learning approach". Those who have attempted the PSLE once can apply to these schools with a recommendation from their primary school principal.

SECONDARY 1 POSTING EXERCISE

All eligible students will receive the Secondary 1 option form regarding submission of secondary school choices, together with their PSLE results.

Parents can submit the school choices and options through the online portal, which is accessible through MOE’s Secondary 1 Posting website, between 11.30am on Nov 25 and 4.30pm on Dec 1.

A valid Singpass will be required to log in to the Secondary 1 Portal.

Only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration through the portal.

Parents who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student’s primary school before 4.30pm on Dec 1, MOE and SEAB said.