Hiring, but cautiously: Targeted recruitment, more contract roles expected in 2026

SINGAPORE: While Singapore’s job market held out in 2025, albeit with some anxieties over fresh graduate employment, jobseekers are expected to enter a cautious hiring market in 2026, analysts said.

Giving their take on the 2026 job outlook, analysts anticipated more selective, skills-based recruitment in the year ahead instead of broad headcount expansion. Some also foresaw a further shift towards contract roles as employers remain cost-conscious.

Singapore’s economy grew 4.8 per cent in 2025, beating expectations in a year that saw resident employment continue to grow and the proportion of workers in permanent roles hit a record high.

While the growth figure signals overall economic health, hiring confidence going into 2026 is still impacted by geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and supply chain risks, said Ms Linda Teo, country manager of ManpowerGroup Singapore.

“Against this backdrop, hiring is likely to be selective, focused on roles and skills that support digitalisation and structural transformation,” she said.

ManpowerGroup’s survey of about 500 employers found a net employment outlook of 15 per cent for the first quarter of 2026 – the lowest since the first quarter of 2022.

This figure refers to the difference between the percentage of employers expecting to increase their staff sizes (32 per cent) and those anticipating staff reductions (18 per cent), after seasonal adjustment. A lower number indicates weaker hiring intentions.

Ms Teo anticipated many organisations combining a core team of permanent employees with on-demand contract or freelance talent, in order to balance the needs for agility and cost efficiency.

Echoing this, Robert Walters Singapore country manager Kirsty Poltock said the workforce will see permanent roles matched with an increasing number of contract positions and project-based hiring.