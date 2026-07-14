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2027 school year to start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 19
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Singapore

2027 school year to start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 19

Those entering their first year in junior colleges and Millennia Institute will start on Feb 3, with the rest of the JC and MI students starting earlier, on Jan 11.

2027 school year to start on Jan 4 and end on Nov 19

Primary school students in a classroom. (File photo: Facebook/Chan Chun Sing)

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Bridget Tan
14 Jul 2026 03:15PM (Updated: 14 Jul 2026 03:51PM)
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SINGAPORE: The 2027 school year for all Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will begin on Jan 4 and end on Nov 19.

Primary 1 and Kindergarten 1 pupils will start school on Jan 4, while students in Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to 6 will report to school a day later on Jan 5.

For schools used as venues for the Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education (SEC) written examinations, the final school term will end earlier on Oct 29, the ministry said on Tuesday (Jul 14). 

Those entering their first year in junior colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will start on Feb 3, with the rest of the JC and MI students starting earlier, on Jan 11.

VACATIONS IN 2027

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The March holidays for all schools will run from Mar 13 to 21, while the June holidays will start on May 29 and end on Jun 27. 

September holidays are scheduled from Sep 4 to 12.

MOE Kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will begin their year-end vacations on Nov 20, while JC and MI students not taking the GCE A-Level examinations will start their break on Nov 27. 

Those taking the A-Level examinations will have their break after their assessments end.

MOE also announced four scheduled school holidays in 2027: 

  • Youth Day: Jul 4 (As the holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday, Jul 5, will be a school holiday)
  • Day after National Day: Aug 10 
  • Teachers’ Day: Sep 3
  • Children’s Day: Oct 8 (for primary schools and primary sections of full schools only)

The school terms and holidays for 2027 are also listed on MOE’s website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/calendar.

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Source: CNA/bg

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primary school secondary school School Holidays
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