More than 2,000 new BTO flats in Tengah to have shorter waiting time of just over three years

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will launch two projects in Tengah in its November sales exercise that will have waiting times of just over three years - the shortest among the projects to be launched that month.

HDB will offer 2,077 Build-To-Order (BTO) units in Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah and both projects will have waiting times of 3.3 years, which are the shortest waiting times amongst the projects to be launched in November, it said in a media factsheet on Monday (Nov 21).

The two projects are part of a bumper crop of almost 10,000 HDB flat in 10 different projects HDB will launch in the November BTO sales launch.

HDB said that the new projects will comprise 18 residential blocks ranging from 9 to 16 storeys, with 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats, including some rental flats in Garden Waterfront I @ Tengah.

"The large offering in the non-mature estate of Tengah will cater to the diverse needs of flat-buyers, and provide ample affordable flat options with short waiting times for first-time applicants," it added.

With the launch of these two projects, almost 17,000 units in total would have been offered in Tengah since the launch of the first BTO project Plantation Grove in November 2018.

While there have been some delays due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, "more than 70 per cent of these projects currently have a waiting time of 4 years or less," said HDB.

Speaking at the Ministry of National Development-National Youth Council Forward Singapore engagement session on Sunday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said: "HDB is working hard to manage construction delays. The number of BTO projects delayed by six months or more continues to fall, from more than 80 per cent of all projects in 2021, to less than 50 per cent currently."

Singapore is also studying ideas and looking at how to further prioritise access to public housing for those with more pressing housing needs, even within the first-timer group, said Mr Lee.