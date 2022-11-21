More than 2,000 new BTO flats in Tengah to have shorter waiting time of just over three years
Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will also see the piloting of new building technologies and innovations.
SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will launch two projects in Tengah in its November sales exercise that will have waiting times of just over three years - the shortest among the projects to be launched that month.
HDB will offer 2,077 Build-To-Order (BTO) units in Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah and both projects will have waiting times of 3.3 years, which are the shortest waiting times amongst the projects to be launched in November, it said in a media factsheet on Monday (Nov 21).
The two projects are part of a bumper crop of almost 10,000 HDB flat in 10 different projects HDB will launch in the November BTO sales launch.
HDB said that the new projects will comprise 18 residential blocks ranging from 9 to 16 storeys, with 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flats, including some rental flats in Garden Waterfront I @ Tengah.
"The large offering in the non-mature estate of Tengah will cater to the diverse needs of flat-buyers, and provide ample affordable flat options with short waiting times for first-time applicants," it added.
With the launch of these two projects, almost 17,000 units in total would have been offered in Tengah since the launch of the first BTO project Plantation Grove in November 2018.
While there have been some delays due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, "more than 70 per cent of these projects currently have a waiting time of 4 years or less," said HDB.
Speaking at the Ministry of National Development-National Youth Council Forward Singapore engagement session on Sunday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said: "HDB is working hard to manage construction delays. The number of BTO projects delayed by six months or more continues to fall, from more than 80 per cent of all projects in 2021, to less than 50 per cent currently."
Singapore is also studying ideas and looking at how to further prioritise access to public housing for those with more pressing housing needs, even within the first-timer group, said Mr Lee.
Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah has also been designated as HDB’s Construction Transformation Project (CTP).
To achieve this, the CTP will pilot a range of innovations and technologies to further raise productivity.
"At these two Tengah projects, HDB will adopt 3D concrete printing for landscape features using a special fibre-glass reinforced concrete material to provide structural strength," HDB said.
"When the CTP is completed, we aim to realise a 25 per cent improvement in site productivity as compared to other BTO projects," it added.
Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will also be next to the upcoming Hong Kah MRT station, on the Jurong Region Line.
To encourage green commuting, there will be a 16m wide car-free Garden Corridor running parallel to the MRT tracks that connects residents to the MRT station, said HDB.
Residents can stop by an amenities cluster next to the MRT station, which will include a supermarket, shops, an eating house and restaurants, to pick up necessities or have a meal while enjoying scenic views of the waterfront, said HDB.
HDB also said together with PUB and NParks, it is "working on developing Tengah Pond as part of a multi-agency green and blue project at Tengah South."
Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will also be in the Garden District.
A key feature of the district is the Garden Farmway, provided to encourage residents to take up community gardening and hobby farming as part of their lifestyle, said HDB.
The Garden Farmway will provide opportunities for leisure and recreation for residents.
In addition, Garden Waterfront I & II @ Tengah will come with solar panels on the rooftops to generate energy for powering common services such as lift operations and lighting in common areas, while the Pneumatic Waste Conveyance System will make waste collection and estate maintenance more efficient, said HDB.
Homeowners will also have the option of subscribing to a Centralised Cooling System (CCS) offered by SP Group, as a more energy-efficient cooling solution than conventional air-conditioning systems, HDB said, adding that chilled water will be piped to homes from chillers installed on the rooftops of selected HDB blocks, so subscribers of the CCS will not need to install or maintain their own air-conditioner condenser units.