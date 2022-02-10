21-year-old man gets probation for sending sexual messages to 12-year-old girl on Discord

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man posed as a 14-year-old boy and sent a 12-year-old girl sexual messages on Discord, after she joined his server group on the online messaging platform.

The explicit messages were discovered by the girl's mother on the family iPad when the girl refused to go to bed and kept using the device.

Wan Muhamad Adlee Wan Azhar, now 21, was sentenced to 21 months' probation on Thursday (Feb 10) for sending sexual messages to a 12-year-old girl on messaging platform Discord.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual communication with a minor by sending her sexual messages and a picture of his private parts.

As part of his sentence, he will also have to perform 50 hours of community service and attend offence-specific treatment programmes targeting his sexual offending.

The court heard that Adlee started a Discord server group in December 2020. He promoted this group on TikTok, and many people joined it, including the victim.

Adlee began talking to the victim in the group, before chatting with her privately on the server. He lied to the 12-year-old girl that he was a 14-year-old secondary school student.

He began sending her sexual messages from Jan 24, 2021. On Apr 9, 2021, he sent the victim a picture of his private parts. He began asking questions and describe how he would take her to a handicapped toilet for sexual activity. He also described explicit sexual acts to her.

The victim responded to Adlee by sending a photo of herself.

At about 9pm on Apr 11, 2021, the victim's mother told her to go to bed. However, the victim refused and continued using the family iPad.

Her mother took the iPad from her and discovered that her daughter had been using Discord to chat with Adlee.

She scrolled through the chat and saw explicit messages from Adlee. She lodged a police report hours later.

During investigations, Adlee admitted that he felt aroused by the messages and said he would like to "apologise to the victim for teaching her such things".

His father furnished a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.

For sexual communication with a minor, Adlee could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.