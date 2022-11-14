More than 200 NTU students to retake test after paper posted online

SINGAPORE: More than 200 Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students will have to retake their module's final test after the exam paper was posted on the student learning platform before the test started.

The final test of the HP2200 (Biological Psychology) course took place on Nov 7 at 9.30am, Associate Professor Chia Wai Mun said in response to CNA's query on Monday (Nov 14), adding that most students took their test at a lecture theatre.

Assoc Prof Chia, who is Associate Chair (Academic) at NTU's School of Social Sciences, added that students who had COVID-19 took an online version of the test administered by the undergraduate office.

"All students took the same paper and started simultaneously."

However, NTU later learned that the test paper was found on the student learning platform before the test started.

"We are very disappointed with what happened. We apologise to the students for having to retake the test, but this is necessary to ensure fairness to everyone," said Assoc Prof Chia.

Assoc Prof Chia added: "The school has reached out to the affected students, and generally, they accepted that having a retest is a fair thing to do. The School is working with the students on a suitable date."

NTU confirmed that 218 students were affected.

The school will also conduct a thorough review of its exam procedures and take necessary measures to avoid similar incidents in future.