Man arrested for assault and robbery along Dunlop Street

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested over his suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt along Dunlop Street, police said on Sunday (Nov 9).

They were alerted to the incident in Little India at about 3.55am on Saturday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly lured a 28-year-old male victim to a back alley, before assaulting him and demanding that money be handed over,” police said.

They added that the victim, who sustained injuries during the assault, handed over about S$190 (US$150) in cash and was later taken to the hospital.

Using closed-circuit television (CCTV) and police camera footage, officers established the identity of the suspect and arrested him within 20 hours.

He will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of robbery with hurt, police said.

The clothes he wore during the incident were also seized as case exhibits.

“Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible,” police added.

If found guilty of robbery with hurt, he faces a minimum jail term of five years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.