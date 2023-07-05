22 Zika cases in Singapore in the first half of 2023: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: There were 22 Zika cases in Singapore in the first half of this year, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Wednesday (Jul 5).

A total of 15 cases were found in a cluster at Kovan. The cluster is now closed and is currently under surveillance, while the other seven cases were isolated, Ms Fu said in a written reply to a question by Member of Parliament Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas).

The numbers reported are as of Jun 30.

"The National Environment Agency is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to work with grassroots leaders on outreach efforts in and around the localities where Zika cases were reported," Ms Fu said.