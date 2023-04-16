S$225,000 given to family of woman who died 4 days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine booster jab

SINGAPORE: The family of a woman who died about four days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster jab was given S$225,000 (US$169,122) under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Apr 16).

Madam Ontal Charlene Vargas, a Filipina, died on Dec 13, 2021. The cause of her death was myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, a coroner's court heard on Friday.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda found that on the balance of probabilities, it was likely to be related to COVID-19 vaccination.

MOH confirmed that this was the second death related to COVID-19 vaccination in Singapore. The first was a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man who died of myocarditis on Jul 9, 2021, about three weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The VIFAP provides a "one-time goodwill financial assistance" to people who received COVID-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme, in accordance with the recommendations of the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination, and who experienced serious side effects that are assessed to be related to vaccines administered in Singapore.

MOH said on Sunday that Mdm Vargas' family had submitted an application under the VIFAP in January 2023, and it was reviewed by the independent clinical panel.

"The panel assessed that her demise was probably related to COVID-19 vaccination and a one-time financial assistance of $225,000 had been extended to her family in the Philippines," said the ministry.