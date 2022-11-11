Man arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a 64-year-old woman while armed with shaving blade

SINGAPORE: A 24-year old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a 64-year-old woman while armed with a shaving blade, the police said on Friday (Nov 11).

Police were alerted to the case along 225 Mountbatten Road - the location of Mountbatten Vocational School - on Thursday at 8.30pm.

The woman was crossing an overhead bridge when the suspect allegedly approached her from behind, covered her mouth and asked for money.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a shaving blade was believed to have been used by the man during the robbery attempt.

The woman sustained slash wounds on both arms and a cut on her neck. She was taken conscious to a hospital.

Police said she did not suffer any monetary loss and is currently in a stable condition.

The suspect was arrested within five hours of the reported incident.

He will be charged on Saturday with attempted armed robbery with hurt.

If found guilty, he will be jailed between five and 20 years and receive a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

Said Justin Wong, commander of Bedok Police Division and Assistant Commissioner of Police: “The Police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit such violent crimes.”

When confronted in a robbery, members of the public are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible.