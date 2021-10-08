12-year-old among 247 suspects investigated for involvement in scams amounting to S$3.9 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 247 suspected scammers and money mules are assisting police in investigations for their alleged involvement in more than 640 scam cases, in which victims lost more than S$3.9 million.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions conducted a two-week operation that ended on Thursday (Oct 7), police said on Friday.

The suspects, comprising 163 men and 84 women aged between 12 and 78, are being investigated for offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The scams consist mainly of Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, China officials scams, government officials impersonation scams, business email impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams and loan scams.

If convicted for cheating, individuals may be jailed up to 10 years and fined. Those convicted of money laundering could be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

For carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a valid licence, they can be fined up to S$125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

“The Police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” it said.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.”