Five public entertainment outlets under investigation for suspected violations, 25 arrested

SINGAPORE: Authorities arrested 25 women and are investigating five public entertainment outlets for purportedly committing various breaches after a series of raids that ended on Tuesday (May 3).

The raids were carried out by the Singapore Police Force together with the Singapore Tourism Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Food Agency and Singapore Land Authority, it said in a news release on Friday.

The operations, which started on Apr 27 and involved 283 public entertainment outlets, were part of “ongoing efforts to ensure a safe resumption of nightlife businesses in Singapore”.

During the operations, five licensed and unlicensed public entertainments were allegedly found to have committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

Investigations against the operators of these outlets are ongoing.