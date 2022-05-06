Five public entertainment outlets under investigation for suspected violations, 25 arrested
SINGAPORE: Authorities arrested 25 women and are investigating five public entertainment outlets for purportedly committing various breaches after a series of raids that ended on Tuesday (May 3).
The raids were carried out by the Singapore Police Force together with the Singapore Tourism Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Food Agency and Singapore Land Authority, it said in a news release on Friday.
The operations, which started on Apr 27 and involved 283 public entertainment outlets, were part of “ongoing efforts to ensure a safe resumption of nightlife businesses in Singapore”.
During the operations, five licensed and unlicensed public entertainments were allegedly found to have committed various breaches under the Public Entertainments Act and the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.
Investigations against the operators of these outlets are ongoing.
The women – who were Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese nationals aged between 24 and 53 – were allegedly working as freelance hostesses without a valid work permit at four of these outlets.
Seven of them were allegedly found working as hostesses by providing companionship and drinking with patrons at an outlet in Sim Lim Square.
The women, who were Vietnamese and Chinese nationals, were purportedly not in possession of any valid work permits. They were arrested under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Additionally, the outlet was found to have allegedly operated with recorded music and supplied liquor across five different units. However, the operator only possessed valid public entertainment licenses for four of the units, as well as a liquor license for one unit.
If found to guilty of providing public entertainment without a valid license, the operator could be fined up to S$20,000. Those found to be supplying liquor outside of licensed premises may be fined up to S$10,000.
For not complying to safe distancing measures, they could be jailed for up to six months, fined S$10,000, or both.