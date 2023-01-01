Logo
25-year-old man arrested after alleged molest of woman along Siloso Beach Walk on New Year’s Day
25-year-old man arrested after alleged molest of woman along Siloso Beach Walk on New Year’s Day

25-year-old man arrested after alleged molest of woman along Siloso Beach Walk on New Year’s Day

A Siloso Beach Walk sign is seen on Sentosa island in Singapore. (File photo: iStock)

01 Jan 2023 09:02PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 09:02PM)
SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Jan 1) after he allegedly molested a woman along Siloso Beach Walk in the early hours of New Year's Day. 

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.20am.

Through follow-up investigations, Clementi Police Division officers established the identity of the man and arrested him within two hours of the report, the police said in a news release. 

The man will be charged in court on Monday with aggravated outrage of modesty. The offence carries a jail term of not less than two years and not more than 10 years, as well as caning.

The police said they have “zero tolerance” towards sexual offenders who threaten the personal safety of the community and that offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.
 

Source: CNA/zl

