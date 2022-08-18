Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

S$268,000 worth of drugs seized in Boon Lay, Fernvale and Clementi: CNB
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

S$268,000 worth of drugs seized in Boon Lay, Fernvale and Clementi: CNB

S$268,000 worth of drugs seized in Boon Lay, Fernvale and Clementi: CNB

A total of about 2,555g of heroin, 10g of Ice and 26g of cannabis were seized in a CNB operation in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive on Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: CNB)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
18 Aug 2022 09:17PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2022 09:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: About S$268,000 worth of controlled drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during two anti-drug operations conducted on Wednesday (Aug 17).

A total of about 3,779g of heroin, 14g of Ice, 26g of cannabis, 2g of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs, and five tablets believed to be controlled drugs were seized during both operations, CNB said in a news release on Thursday.

"The seizure of 3,779g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 1,780 abusers for a week."

Seven Singaporeans, aged between 28 and 41, were arrested for suspected drug offences, said CNB.

"VIOLENT STRUGGLE"

On Wednesday morning, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Boon Lay Drive and arrested two men, aged 37 and 39.

"Both men had put up a violent struggle to evade arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue them," said CNB.

A 41-year-old woman who was hiding behind a rack in the unit was also arrested. 

A 41-year-old woman had hid behind a rack in a residential unit in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive to evade arrest in a CNB operation conducted on Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: CNB)

About 26g of cannabis, three tablets believed to be controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit, while about 26g of heroin and 10g of Ice were recovered from the 39-year-old man’s belongings.

Prior to the arrests, substances believed to be controlled drugs were suspected to have been discarded into the rubbish chute, said CNB. 

Officers later recovered the substances, which included seven bundles and packets containing about 2,529g of heroin, along with various drug paraphernalia.

A blue bag, which contained heroin and Ice, recovered from a rubbish chute in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive in a CNB operation conducted on Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: CNB)
A blue bag, which contained heroin and Ice, recovered from a rubbish chute in the vicinity of Boon Lay Drive in a CNB operation conducted on Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: CNB)

In another operation conducted on Wednesday, CNB officers arrested a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman when they raided a residential unit near Fernvale Street.

A total of about 1,139g of heroin, 4g of Ice, 2g of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs and one tablet believed to be a controlled drug were recovered from the unit, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Some of the heroin seized in a CNB operation in the vicinity of Fernvale Street on Aug 17, 2022. (Photo: CNB)

In a follow-up operation conducted in the evening, CNB officers intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity of Clementi Road. Two men - a 29-year-old and a 40-year-old - were arrested. 

More heroin and one tablet believed to be a controlled drug were recovered from the vehicle.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.

Source: CNA/ic(rj)

Related Topics

drugs Central Narcotics Bureau

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.