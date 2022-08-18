S$268,000 worth of drugs seized in Boon Lay, Fernvale and Clementi: CNB

SINGAPORE: About S$268,000 worth of controlled drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during two anti-drug operations conducted on Wednesday (Aug 17).

A total of about 3,779g of heroin, 14g of Ice, 26g of cannabis, 2g of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs, and five tablets believed to be controlled drugs were seized during both operations, CNB said in a news release on Thursday.

"The seizure of 3,779g of heroin can feed the addiction of about 1,780 abusers for a week."

Seven Singaporeans, aged between 28 and 41, were arrested for suspected drug offences, said CNB.

"VIOLENT STRUGGLE"

On Wednesday morning, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Boon Lay Drive and arrested two men, aged 37 and 39.

"Both men had put up a violent struggle to evade arrest, and necessary force was used to subdue them," said CNB.

A 41-year-old woman who was hiding behind a rack in the unit was also arrested.