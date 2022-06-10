277 suspects investigated for scams where victims lost more than S$5.8 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 277 suspects are assisting in investigations after victims lost more than S$5.8 million in hundreds of scam cases, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Jun 10).

This comes after a two-week islandwide crackdown on scammers and money mules between May 27 and Jun 9.

The suspects, comprising 197 men and 80 women, are aged between 16 and 78.

They are assisting investigations for their suspected involvement in 767 scam cases. These include bank-related phishing scams, Internet love scams, business email impersonation scams, government officials impersonation scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams, job scams, and loan scams.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

If convicted for cheating, they can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Money laundering carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

The operation involved officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," they said.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

Members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

"All information will be kept strictly confidential," the police said.