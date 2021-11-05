296 people under investigation for involvement in scams where victims lost more than S$6.4 million

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating 296 scammers and money mules for their suspected involvement in scams where victims lost more than S$6.4 million.

The suspects, comprising 194 men and 102 women, are aged between 16 and 80.

They are believed to be involved in more than 1,000 cases of scams, including Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, China officials impersonation scams, government officials impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams, and loan scams.

"The suspects are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence," said the police, who carried out an islandwide enforcement operation between Oct 22 and Nov 5.

Anyone found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years, and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business of providing any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, up to three years' jail, or both.

"The police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law," said the SPF.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688. Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.